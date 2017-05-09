Testimony continues in William Sandeson murder trial

The first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson, 24, continues at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Tuesday.

Sandeson is charged with killing Taylor Samson, 22.

READ: Last images of Taylor Samson shown to jury in William Sandeson murder trial

On Monday, the court heard testimony from Pookiel McCabe, who was the 13th witness to take the stand in the trial.

McCabe told the court that he and Sandeson had known each other since 2007. Both attended Dalhousie University and became good friends. McCabe testified that he lived across the hall from Sandeson at an apartment building on Henry Street in Halifax.

He told the court that on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015, he was in his apartment with a friend when he heard a loud bang.

A short time later, McCabe said he saw that Sandeson’s apartment door was open. When he and a friend looked inside, McCabe testified that he saw a man with dark hair, wearing shorts sitting in a chair. He said he had blood coming down his back.

WATCH: Witness in William Sandeson’s murder trial heard bang, saw man bleeding in apartment

It’s anticipated the defence will cross-examine McCabe on Tuesday.

In total, 32 days have been set aside to hear the case over eight weeks.