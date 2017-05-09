Ontario government approves 76 more grocery stores to sell beer and cider

Ontario residents looking for more grocery store locations to purchase beer and cider can do so just in time for Canada Day.

The province announced on Tuesday it has authorized 76 new independent and large grocery stores to stock their shelves with alcoholic beverages starting June 30.

The expanded sales began in December 2015, with 130 stores initially allowed to sell beer and cider – 70 of those also selling wine.

Beer and cider will eventually be sold in up to 450 grocery stores in Ontario, and wine will be in up to 300 of those stores.

The province picked the winning grocers through a competitive bidding process held by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

Grocery stores are allowed to sell beer in tall boy cans and six-packs, with LCBO stores selling six and 12-packs of beer, but the foreign-owned Beer Store retains exclusive rights to sell cases of 24.

The grocers have to have designated shelf areas for alcohol and have standard hours of sale.

-With a file from The Canadian Press