Bizarre incident caught on video after stranger allegedly kicks Burnaby man’s dog

Dean Borosevich says he was walking his dog, Buttons, near Lougheed Highway and Rosser Avenue on Sunday when he was approached by a complete stranger who kicked his dog.

“She actually stepped over and gave Buttons a good kick in the ribs – just completely out of nowhere.”

He says he then tried to grab her arm to stop her.

“The first question I asked when I grabbed her was, ‘Why did you do that?’

“She said, ‘because I hate dogs.’”

Borosevich filmed a confrontation with the woman following the alleged attack.

“Are you going to hit me?” the woman in the video asks.

She then said, “I’m going to take your f—ing dog away.”

The woman then accuses Borosevich of assault.

At one point in the video, a woman with a dog passes by and claims the woman who allegedly attacked Borosevich’s dog punched her as well.

Global News has learned of similar incidents allegedly involving the same woman. One person claims to have snapped a photo of the woman after she allegedly struck a dog in the same area.

Ryan Deboer claims the same woman assaulted him, saying she “kind of came up to me and elbowed me… and she hit my arm and walked away.”

Borosevich says he is thankful his dog wasn’t seriously injured.