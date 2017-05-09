City of Saskatoon to send out ‘notifynow’ test message on Tuesday

The city of Saskatoon is testing its mass notification system, notifynow, on Tuesday.

Starting at 6 p.m. CT on May 9, people can expect to receive a test message from the City of Saskatoon’s Emergency Measures Organization ( EMO).

Related Coyote warning signs posted in Saskatoon after several sightings reported

READ MORE: Saskatoon changing city street sweeping approach for 2017

Notifynow is intended to supply people in Saskatoon with timely and targeted safety messages should there be an emergency situation, like an extreme weather situation or hazardous materials spill.

If a person has a publicly listed phone number, they may already receive the test message. However, those without will need to sign up for notifynow.

The EMO tests the mass notification system twice annually.