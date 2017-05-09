Canada
City of Saskatoon to send out ‘notifynow’ test message on Tuesday

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The City of Saskatoon is testing its notifynow system on May 9 beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

The city of Saskatoon is testing its mass notification system, notifynow, on Tuesday.

Starting at 6 p.m. CT on May 9, people can expect to receive a test message from the City of Saskatoon’s Emergency Measures Organization ( EMO).

Notifynow is intended to supply people in Saskatoon with timely and targeted safety messages should there be an emergency situation, like an extreme weather situation or hazardous materials spill.

If a person has a publicly listed phone number, they may already receive the test message. However, those without will need to sign up for notifynow.

The EMO tests the mass notification system twice annually.

