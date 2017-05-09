City of Saskatoon to send out ‘notifynow’ test message on Tuesday
The city of Saskatoon is testing its mass notification system, notifynow, on Tuesday.
Starting at 6 p.m. CT on May 9, people can expect to receive a test message from the City of Saskatoon’s Emergency Measures Organization ( EMO).
Notifynow is intended to supply people in Saskatoon with timely and targeted safety messages should there be an emergency situation, like an extreme weather situation or hazardous materials spill.
If a person has a publicly listed phone number, they may already receive the test message. However, those without will need to sign up for notifynow.
The EMO tests the mass notification system twice annually.
