Environment
May 7, 2017 5:11 pm

More evacuations in Central Okanagan

New evacuation orders have been issued in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, this time in Lake Country.

  • 415 Commonwealth Road, Holiday Park– Beachview building
  • 415 Commonwealth Road, Holiday Park – Park Place building
  • 7841 Highway 97 – Turtle Bay Lodges

Evacuated residents are asked to register at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre located in the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

A new Evacuation Alert has been issued for the following addresses:

  • 415 Commonwealthh Road, Holiday Park – Units 445, 447, 449, 451 and 453

Residents on alert should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along Shorts Creek worsen. They may also wish to take steps to protect their properties from potential flooding.

