Highway 1 eastbound near Whitewood, Sask. closed due to crash

Moosomin RCMP are at the scene of what they are calling a “serious motor vehicle collision” in eastern Saskatchewan.

It happened Sunday morning on Highway 1 between Whitewood and Burrows near the Highway 637 junction.

READ MORE: 1 woman dead after collision south of Swift Current, Sask.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed, and traffic is being detoured.

Drivers can expect delays and are asked to avoid the area.

STARS air ambulance in Regina has tweeted that they have been dispatched to an emergency call in the Whitewood area.

STAR-9 (Regina) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Whitewood, SK area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) May 7, 2017

No other details have been released at this time.

Whitewood is approximately 175 kilometres east of Regina.