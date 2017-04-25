Canada
April 25, 2017 6:55 pm

1 woman dead after collision south of Swift Current, Sask.

A woman from Blumenort, Sask. is dead after a crash south of Swift Current, Sask.

A 25-year-old woman from Blumenort, Sask. is dead after a crash approximately 10 kilometres south of Swift Current, Sask.

According to RCMP, just after 8 a.m. CT, a pickup truck heading north and another pickup truck going south collided on Highway 4. Both vehicles were damaged by fires.

The woman, who was driving the northbound truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old man, who was from the Swift Current area, was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Swift Current Rural RCMP and Swift Current Rural Fire and EMS also responded to the call.

Police said the family of the woman has been notified and her name will not be released. RCMP are still investigating.

