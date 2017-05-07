Water levels to remain high but steady along St. John River Basin: New Brunswick EMO

Over the weekend, more than 100 mm of rain fell in parts of New Brunswick, leading to localized flooding in parts of the province.

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization officials say water levels along the St. John River basin will remain high, but steady for the next few days.

Roadblock now set up at Bluebird corner as more water and debris came across Route 105 overnight pic.twitter.com/oJUVJMoJEm — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 7, 2017

New Brunswick EMO communications co-ordinator Robert Duguay said residents should remain vigilant and be careful along waterways, as fast-flowing water can be dangerous.

READ MORE: Flooding possible through weekend in some parts of New Brunswick

This is what it looks like along Route 105 behind the Barricade. More water covering the road then yesterday, in different areas @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/XeTUP8pHQq — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 7, 2017

“What happened is what we thought would happen — we got around over 100 mm of rain in the Saint John area. We got over 70 mm of rain in the Fredericton-area, and the water levels are at what we were expecting, and again, we’re not expecting a huge increase from now on but more to stay steady for the rest of the week for sure,” Duguay said.

READ MORE: New Brunswick prepares for possibility of ‘serious’ flooding this weekend

You can see how fast-moving the water is and how much debris is on the road #Nbflood @Global_NB #Maugerville pic.twitter.com/HO6KxuaW8y — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 7, 2017

Fredericton Member of Parliament Matt DeCourcey visited the Maugerville-area today to see how residents are coping with the water.

“Residents need to know that they have officials from the municipalities and the different levels of government who are working together to make sure that people are safe and looked after, and quite frankly, residents do the best job of looking after each other, and neighbours are always counting on one another,” DeCourcey said.

This is what things looked like in Maugerville, N.B. this afternoon @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/RVJ4PycQQA — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 7, 2017

READ MORE: Extreme flooding risk possible overnight in New Brunswick

“The fact is that people should continue to be careful — they should continue to be careful all along waterways because the current is quite strong and could represent some risk for anyone getting close, or anyone who wants to go on the water course for any ways so we encourage that and we hope people will be very cautious about the way they approach waterways as we speak,” Duguay said.