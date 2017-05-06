Evacuations, state of emergency in parts of north Okanagan

The north Okanagan communities of Armstrong and Lumby have activated emergency services in response to widespread flooding.

The City of Armstrong declared a state of local emergency Saturday, citing significant amounts of water collecting in lower elevation area after heavy rain and snow melt on Friday.

Sections of two local roads, Okanagan Street and Smith Drive, are temporarily closed due to flooding.

Sand and bags are being provided at the Armstrong Public Works Yard, and there are plans to open a second distribution location near Memorial Park.

In Lumby, the village has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and opened a Reception Centre for citizens affected by flooding at the White Valley Community Centre.

Evacuation orders have been issued to residents living along the village’s creek and most main streets.

So far, there are no reports of injuries, but there has been significant damage to homes.