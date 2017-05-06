Chute Creek
May 6, 2017 2:33 pm

Evacuation alert for 8 Naramata properties

By Chelsea Powrie
A voluntary evacuation alert has been issued for eight properties on Indian Rock Road in Naramata after nearby Chute Creek burst its banks.

The affected addresses are in the 6700 block at the end of the road.

One home close to Okanagan Lake had already sustained water damage as of Friday and the Naramata Fire Department as well as Search and Rescue teams have been on the scene checking in with residents.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has set up a Reception and Registration Centre at their office in Penticton for any residents who choose to evacuate.

Nearby Glenfir Road has also sustained flood damage, which is scheduled for repair Saturday.

Residents are asked to call 250-492-0237 for more information.

Global News