Investigations
May 6, 2017 2:44 pm

Winnipeg Police say suspicious incident in Windsor Park

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police said they responded to a suspicious incident at this convenience story Saturday morning.

Facebook
A A

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious incident in Windsor Park.

On Saturday, around 7:20 a.m. Winnipeg Police Service said they responded to a suspicious incident at the Mac’s convenience store on Autumnwood Drive.

Constable Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service said a number of individuals have been taken in to custody as a result.

He said the investigation is continuing in the hands of the Major Crimes Unit.

More details will be released as they become available.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Autumnwood Drive
Investigation
Manitoba
Windsor Park
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News