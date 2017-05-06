Winnipeg Police say suspicious incident in Windsor Park
A A
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious incident in Windsor Park.
On Saturday, around 7:20 a.m. Winnipeg Police Service said they responded to a suspicious incident at the Mac’s convenience store on Autumnwood Drive.
Constable Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service said a number of individuals have been taken in to custody as a result.
He said the investigation is continuing in the hands of the Major Crimes Unit.
More details will be released as they become available.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.