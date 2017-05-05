Hamilton man facing child porn charges
A Hamilton man is facing child pornography charges.
Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested the man on Thursday.
Cory Burke, 33, of Hamilton is charged with possession of child pornography and making child porn available.
Hamilton police also seized several electronic devices during a search of the man’s home.
Investigators are now conducting a detailed forensic examination of the computers and devices that have been seized.
