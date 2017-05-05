Government of Alberta joins organizations to end youth homelessness in Calgary

With Calgary retaining the highest unemployment rate in Canada this year, the Government of Alberta and several organizations came together to renew the 2015 provincial homelessness plan Friday, with a spotlight on youth.

The Government of Alberta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary, I Heart Home Foundation and the Calgary Homeless Foundation and other organizations will conduct a joint study and action plan, in an attempt to end youth homelessness.

The four priorities in the plan are homeless prevention, community engagement, governmental systems and improved housing.

Calgary-McCall MLA Irfan Sabir said that there is a push to have these priorities taken care of and for the province to provide assistance.

“By March 6, 2018 they will have some sort of collaborative partnership in place. But from the province’s standpoint, we are a willing partner and willing to collaborate and work with our community partners to make sure that youth have the support they need,” Sabir said.

According to the joint study, Calgary youth homelessness went up four per cent between 2014 and 2016.

Officials said this plan provides a good framework for a collaborative effort to end youth homelessness.

Ange Neil, a former homeless youth, is excited about the initiative and believes that there is a real need for community engagement.

“I think that collaboration and working together is the best way. We need multiple voices and multiple perspectives to get the full picture……being a youth and a leader in my community….. [it’s] empowering for me and the youth that come after me,” Neil said.

Neil is hopeful and excited for the inclusion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning and 2-spirited (LGBTQ2S) and Indigenous communities, which will be prioritized and focused on in this initiative. She hopes that this reduces some of the marginalization that members of these communities face daily.

The province will continue to collaborate with these foundations and said they will attempt to adapt to any complications that arise in their action plan.