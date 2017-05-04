Over 60 unionized Calgary Transit staff to be laid off to save $2.7M

Dozens of Calgary Transit staff will be laid off in late June, according to a statement from the city.

The lay offs come after council in 2016 approved the “adoption of several Zero-Based review recommendations at Calgary Transit,” the statement said.

The decision will impact 60 cleaning and outside maintenance staff.

The city said the outsourcing of those jobs will lead to a cost savings in the range of $2.7 million.

The outsourcing of outside maintenance work and cleaning will begin June 24th, 2017.

Staff impacted received notices, with layoffs effective June 23.

In a March release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 583 responded to the recommendation of outsourcing jobs.

Union Executive Vice President Neil McKinnon said at the time that information was kept from the union, preventing them from finding a solution that benefits both sides.

“We (the Union) not only seek transparency to help our members, but also to aid in finding more practical solutions to fiscal prudence for the city that we believe will yield a better long term result,” McKinnon said,