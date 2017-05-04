Regina construction company estimates $1.5M in damage from GM plant fire

Trucks are no longer recognizable and Bobcats were scorched amidst the rubble.

Burnt char is all that remains of Kalron Construction – the hardest hit victim of Tuesday’s blaze.

General manager Tyler Dutka estimates the damage is around $1.5 million dollars.

“There were gravel trucks in there. There was nine Bobcats, there were attachments… Hundreds and hundreds of items for sure. The equipment can be replaced, it’s the other stuff that’s going to be tough to try to save,” general manager Tyler Dutka said.

Dutka said it’s the other stuff that they’re focusing their efforts on — like dealing with the aftermath and getting their employees back to work.

“There’s some guys at home right now that we can’t put to work because their trucks are in there, they’re burned,” Dutka said.

“We’ve got a tight-knit group and you just think of their families and if we have to lay people off. If not, right now we’re still working. With the fleet we have now, we’re skimpy.”

Dutka recalls receiving a phone call about the shop being on fire. He said they were able to salvage two of their trucks before everything was completely engulfed in flames.

“There were two trucks pulled out. One, was our old 1980 Mack and one was our Dodge… Our trucks were pulled outside, and I pulled them off to the side and watched it burn,” he said.

Regina’s fire chief, Layne Jackson, told reporters Wednesday it could have been much worse.

”We were able to eventually bring it under control and contain it to a moderate portion of the building, saving approximately 90 per cent of the building,” Jackson said.

“I can’t say enough about our fire crews and firefighters [Tuesday]. They really stepped up and delivered for us,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Regina Fire said they’re still investigating.