WATCH: U.K. children greet 7-year-old with new prosthetic leg

It might just be the sweetest thing you’ll see all day.

When seven-year-old Anu shows off her brand-new, bright-pink prosthetic leg to her classmates, their excitement for her is overwhelming.

The moment was caught on camera by the BBC’s Midlands Today, and has since gone viral.

It shows the children hugging Anu when she gets to the playground, then running and holding hands as she tests out the new sports-blade prosthetic.

She received the blade as part of a £1.5-million funding project for children who need prosthetics to compete in sports, The Telegraph reported.

Anu, who lives in Birmingham, U.K., had her leg amputated not long after she was born, the BBC reported.

“It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,” Anu told Midlands Today.

The blade was custom-made for her, and she says it’s comfortable to wear.