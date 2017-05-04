OPP investigate mischief on sheep farm in Norfolk County

Provincial police have opened an investigation after a concerned farmer reported mischief on their property.

Norfolk County OPP were called to a property at a Concession 7, Townsend address shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday to report of mischief to livestock. Investigators say sometime between 2 a.m. and 10:21 a.m., suspects arrived at the farm and released around 100 sheep from a secured pen.

READ MORE: Remains of 20 coyotes found in wooded area of southwestern Ontario

The sheep then entered another area on the property where they began to eat contaminated feed, putting the animals at risk.

Police say the potential loss is estimated to be up to $90,000.

Anyone with any information related to this case is being asked to call the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted anonymously at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Police also want to remind all residents to contact police if they see something suspicious.