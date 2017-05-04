Whittamore’s Farm in Markham opens gates to public for last farm season

It has been one week since news broke that Whittamore’s Farm in Markham would be closing to the public at the end of October. On Wednesday, farmer Frank Whittamore opened the gates to the public to kick off the season for the last time.

“Mike and I are going to continue to work the farm, just in a different way,” said Whittamore, an owner and operator of Whittamore’s Farm.

“We’re not going to grow fruits and vegetables. We’ll probably grow some field crops, different crops. I think for 2018, it’ll be a year of reflecting and just figuring out what we’re going to do.”

Whittamore’s Farm is highly respected in the GTA and across the province. It all started when Gilbert Whittamore and his bride Evelyn created a small pick-your-own strawberry and raspberry operation in the mid-1950s. Over the next 60 years, the farm grew and expanded and today sons Mike and Frank, along with Frank’s wife Suzanne, operate one of the largest pick-your-own fruits and vegetables farm, farm shop, and of course the popular fun farm yard in Ontario.

“You’ve got to have a little fun,” said founder Gilbert, “You’ve got to take some time off and re-function your life.”

But today it’s business as usual for the Whittamore family as they welcomed back customers – something they’ve done for many, many years with really no time to think about how they’ll feel come the end of the season.

“We’ll just be, as my brother said, ‘sowing different seeds,’ and we’re not quite sure what that’s going to be. But we’ll continue to stay quite active in the farm and in a farming community,” said owner and operator Mike.