4-year-old girl in serious condition after falling 5 metres from Calgary window

Calgary police are investigating after a little girl fell from a second-storey window Wednesday evening.

EMS were called to the 300 block of Taralake Way N.E. just after 5 p.m.

Alberta Health Services said a four-year-old girl fell approximately five meters and landed “below grade” on a window well.

She was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition with suspected head injuries.

Police are investigating the factors leading up to this incident.

More to come.