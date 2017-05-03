4-year-old girl in serious condition after falling 5 metres from Calgary window
Calgary police are investigating after a little girl fell from a second-storey window Wednesday evening.
EMS were called to the 300 block of Taralake Way N.E. just after 5 p.m.
Alberta Health Services said a four-year-old girl fell approximately five meters and landed “below grade” on a window well.
She was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition with suspected head injuries.
Police are investigating the factors leading up to this incident.
More to come.
