Canmore council rejects major development in Three Sisters wildlife corridor

Changes to a proposed development slated for the Three Sisters Lands has been rejected by Canmore town council.

Amendments to the Resort Centre development were voted against at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Resort Centre would sit on a parcel of land with an approved development plan dating to 2004.

The developers, Three Sisters Mountain Village (TSMV) and Quantum Place Developments envision it as a “state-of-the-art health, wellness and lifestyle facility.”

But last year, TSMV asked the Town of Canmore to consider changes to the development, which would include new housing, retail, commercial and private recreation on the land.

The proposal included the potential addition of 15-20 hectares of commercial lands, and up to 475 additional resort accommodation or residential units.

“The decision by Canmore Town Council to reject the massive redevelopment proposal for the area known as Resort Centre, along the base of Three Sisters Mountain, is a significant step forward in the effort to align our vision for Canmore with the needs of wildlife,” Dr. Hilary Young with The Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) said in a release.

Meanwhile, Smith Creek, another proposed TSVM development is on hold.

The Smith Creek proposal includes a mix of residential housing and commercial development and could add up 4,000 new residents to Canmore.

Last week, Alberta Environment and Parks announced it requires an additional four to eight weeks to continue its review of the of the TSMV Wildlife Corridor Application.

According to town council, TSVM has requested that the town not bring the Smith Creek proposal forward at this time.

A major issue of contention with wildlife conservationists was the proposed size of a wildlife corridor.

Y2Y said a minimum corridor width of 450 metres is needed and the Smith Creek proposal is only 350 metres wide.