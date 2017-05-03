Liam Neeson ‘Taken’ by New Westminster sandwich shop’s offer for free lunch

If you feed them, they will come…

Of course movie stars need to eat but it turns out if you offer them a free lunch, they just might show up.

Such was the case for a sandwich shop in New Westminster when they got a visit from award-winning actor after putting up a message on their sidewalk chalkboard saying, “Liam Neeson eats here for free. Come in and get taken away by our sandwiches.”

While posting witty messages on the board is a regular task at Big Star Sandwich, the employees decided to put a call out for Neeson after hearing rumours that he was filming a movie across the street.

And it worked. Much to their surprise, the actor was taken by the sign and decided to pay them a visit on Tuesday.

According to the manager, Neeson walked in and in his best voice from his movie Taken said, “Where is my sandwich?”

While he didn’t take part in actually eating a sandwich, he did take time for a photo with staff.

Of course the visit and subsequent Tweet about Neeson’s visit has spurred a slew of hilarious responses on social media.

@bigstarsandwich @ivortossell "What I have is a very particular sandwich order. An order that makes me a nightmare for ppl like you. If you srv me I will not pursue you." — Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) May 3, 2017

@bigstarsandwich Can you put "The Stanley Cup eats here for free" next season plz Story continues below — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) May 3, 2017

The 64-year-old actor is known for starring in movies like Schindler’s List, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Love Actually, Kinsey, Batman Begins and The LEGO Movie.

But in recent years he’s become well-known for his role as Bryan Mills in the action-thriller Taken trilogy and the menacing phone speech he gave after finding his daughter had been taken in the first movie.

“I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Needless to say, Neeson will have no need to look for the sandwich nor will he need to pursue the sandwich.