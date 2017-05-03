Hamilton’s mayor says he ‘will absolutely run again’ in 2018

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger plans to seek re-election in 2018.

The mayor made that clear while taking questions from a moderator, as part of a breakfast event hosted by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

Eisenberger stated that he “will absolutely run again.” He points to “many things that we have to get across the line.”

READ MORE: Fred Eisenberger elected as the new mayor of Hamilton

One such project, Hamilton’s proposed 14-kilometre light rail transit (LRT) line from McMaster University to Eastgate Square, was a popular topic during the mayor’s breakfast at LIUNA Station.

One week after city council voted to take a big step forward on that project, Eisenberger stressed that “this is going to be a long journey,” adding that we “need to get this thing shovel in the ground” as soon as next year.

READ MORE: Hamilton LRT moves forward following council vote

The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is shifting its attention from lobbying for LRT, to helping businesses survive the long construction process.

Chamber president Keanin Loomis has announced that it will be hosting LRT Ready, a four-part “business preparedness” seminar series.

The series will offer advice on marketing, communications, business development and customer relations.

The focus of the first seminar, June 6 at Homewood Suites on Bay Street South, is how to prepare for construction and its impacts.