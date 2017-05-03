Hundreds line up outside Outlet Collection Winnipeg for opening at 10 a.m.

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of shoppers braved the rain and lined up outside Winnipeg’s new outlet mall for the grand opening.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is opening its doors to the pubic at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 100 people were lined up outside the doors on the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Some customers even stood in line as early as midnight (with sleeping bags) hoping to get the first glimpse of the outlet mall.

The line is growing.. doors to the new @oc_winnipeg open in just over two hours. I guess we spoiled a secret this morning. #sickday pic.twitter.com/oUXdeBT4ND Story continues below — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) May 3, 2017

The 400,000 square foot mall has room for 100 retailers, currently 92 spaces are full, including 15 restaurants and coffee shops who are moving in their products this week.

“We are extremely excited to finally open our doors today, it’s been many years in the making,” Pascal Rocher, marketing and tourism manager. said.

“We have 100 retailers in here, and 28 are new to market, some of the big ones are Saks OFF 5TH, DSW, Designer Shoe Warehouse, Old Navy Outlet and other larger ones i think many people will be excited about.”

There are more than 2,300 parking spots, bike trails nearby and a bus stop just outside the west doors.