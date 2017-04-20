Winnipeg outlet mall starting to take shape for grand opening

WINNIPEG — Get ready Winnipeg, the long anticipated outlet mall is opening in less than two weeks.

Workers are still frantically putting the finishing touches on the Outlet Collection Winnipeg, located on the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway. Global News was able to get a sneak peek inside Thursday.

As soon as you walk inside you get the overwhelming smell of fresh paint with the sight of wide open hallways and bright light coming in from the ceiling windows.

READ MORE: Winnipeg outlet mall to open in May, more retailers announced

The flooring and decor looks very industrial with a modern flare.

The 400,000 square foot mall will welcome 45 retailers, who are moving in their product this week. The projects’ team promises the mall will be ready for opening day, May 3 at 10 am.