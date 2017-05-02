RCMP continue search for missing Calgary man

Okotoks and Banff RCMP officers still have not located a Calgary man who went missing last week.

Fifty-one-year-old Kevin Sadownyk was last seen in Okotoks on the morning of April 24.

Sadownyk’s vehicle was found abandoned on Minnewanka Road in Banff National Park the following afternoon.

RCMP and Parks Canada have conducted searches of the area where the vehicle was found but have not turned up any leads.

Officers from both detachments are continuing their efforts to locate him.

“We are hoping that someone may have seen Kevin in Banff or perhaps given him a ride. We would like to hear from anyone with information that might help us find Kevin for his family,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600.