Missing Calgary man’s vehicle found abandoned near Banff

Police are looking to the public for help finding a Calgary man who went missing earlier this week.

Kevin Sadownyk, 51, was last seen at his wife’s home in Okotoks at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

RCMP said his vehicle was found abandoned at the side of a road just north of Banff the next day.

In a news release, Okotoks RCMP said there is a “general concern for the well-being” of Sadownyk, and that they would like to speak with him “as soon as possible.”

Sadownyk is described as 5’7” tall and 180lbs or heavier with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. He was facial scaring from acne and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, a red baseball cap and black shoes. He may have been wearing gold earring in one ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.