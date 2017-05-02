Edmonton city council moving ahead with safe injection services

Medically supervised safe injection services are one step closer to becoming reality in Edmonton.

On Tuesday afternoon, city council voted in favour of writing a letter of opinion to seek federal exemption to bring the services to Edmonton. The letter is a requirement of the process.

The vote came following two days of heated discussion on the topic. Many concerned residents came forward to speak out against the plan to allow four sites in Edmonton to offer supervised safe injection services.

Earlier this year, a survey was conducted with residents and businesses within a four-block radius of three agencies that will be offering the services – Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and the George Spady Society.

While questions were raised about the close proximity of the sites, 74 per cent of the 1,869 respondents agreed with the proposed approach.

Medically supervised safe injection services will also be offered at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, but only for patients.

In the first six weeks of 2017, 51 people in Alberta died from apparent drug overdoses related to fentanyl, according to the most recent information available from Alberta Health. In the same time frame in 2016, 28 died of fentanyl-related overdoses.

In 2016, a total of 349 people died from fentanyl-related overdoses in Alberta.

