When should a cabinet minister resign or be fired?

Defence Minister Harjat Sajjan has an impressive record of service to Canada but his statements about his role in Afghanistan have landed him in hot water with the opposition, the military, veterans and a number of civilian Canadians as well. Sajjan over-stated his role in a campaign in Afghnaistan and while he has apologized numerous times it still may not be enough. We’ll take your calls today on 680 CJOB at 10:05. Should Sajjan step down or be fired from cabinet or should he remain on the job?