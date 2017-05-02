Passenger arrested for choking crew member after fight breaks out on flight to L.A.

A 44-year-old American man has been arrested after a flight crew member was choked on board an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight bound for Los Angeles on Monday night.

The incident happened before the plane took off from Narita International Airport, about 80 kilometres east of Tokyo.

Police and an ANA spokesperson told local outlets the incident occurred on ANA Flight 6 after a man, who police described as drunk, began to act unruly and started a fight.

The man is accused of attacking a male passenger and hitting a woman after he was asked to disembark the plane.

The man has been charged with assault in connection with the choking a male airline employee.

Corey Hour, a passenger on the flight posted video of the scuffle with another traveller on Twitter.

“So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row,” Hour wrote on social media.

The video appears to show a man attacking another passenger as other travellers urge the men to stop.

“Someone help,” the second unidentified man involved in the incident can be heard saying. “This guy’s crazy.”

A man can then be heard saying “I’ll kill you” to another man before they begin to scuffle a second time.

The video shows flight attendants trying to intervene while a baby is heard crying in the background.

The men were eventually separated by the flight crew and a suspect was briefly led away before the video shows him returning to confront the man again.

“Get off this plane! Stop doing this,” other passengers can be heard saying as the men continued the melee.

“The video ended when I stepped in & confronted the man in the red shirt,” Hour posted on Twitter. “I told him to leave and squared up with him, he backed down [and] left.”

He yells, "You think I'm crazy? What about the government!" Then exits the plane. 1.5 hours later and we finally take off. 😴 jfc — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 1, 2017

Hour added that after speaking with other passengers, it remained unclear what sparked the incident.

For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

Authorities have not announced there will be any further charges in connection with the incident.