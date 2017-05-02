Cyberbullying bill passes 3rd reading in Alberta legislature

A Wildrose MLA’s private member’s bill, aimed at protecting people from having intimate images of them distributed over the Internet, passed third reading in the Alberta legislature on Monday.

“I thank all Members of the Legislature for supporting this important initiative, which supports victims and makes our communities safer,” Scott Cyr, Wildrose MLA for Bonnyville – Cold Lake, said in a statement.

MLAs passed Bill 202, or the Protecting Victims of Non-Consensual Distribution of Intimate Images Act. It will allow for any financial gains made by people using intimate images of others without their consent to be returned to victims. The bill will also allow courts more leeway in awarding damages to victims.

“In an increasingly technological world, measures like Bill 202 are incredibly important to ensure that victims are empowered,” Cyr said. “It’s my hope that when Bill 202 comes into force, there will be greater understanding of the dangers of sharing intimate images, and greater protections for victims.”