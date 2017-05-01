Small plane reportedly crashes into southern Alberta’s Pine Coulee Reservoir

A small plane reportedly crashed into the Pine Coulee Reservoir west of Stavely, Alta. on Monday evening.

Abby Koshney, who lives in Stavely, sent a photo of the plane lying on top of the water. He said he heard about the crash just after 7 p.m.

Chief Kelly Starling with the Claresholm Fire Department confirmed emergency crews were called to respond to reports of a plane crash but could not confirm if in fact the plane crashed or whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

Global News spoke to a man from the nearby Parkland Hutterite Colony who knew of the reported crash. He said the victim, a man, survived and used a phone on the colony to call 911. Someone from the community then drove him home.

Global News has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to see if they are investigating.

More to come…

-with files from Quinn Campbell