May 1, 2017 10:34 pm
Updated: May 1, 2017 11:05 pm

Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 1 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Toronto Raptors

By Lori Ewing The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Toronto Raptors lost 116-105 to the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday.

CLEVELAND – LeBron James, and the Cavaliers’ three-point shooting spelled another Game 1 loss for the Toronto Raptors.

James scored 35 points to lift Cleveland to a 116-105 victory over Toronto in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday.

Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, while DeMar DeRozan finished with 19 points. P.J. Tucker had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Serge Ibaka chipped in 15 points, and Norman Powell finished with 12 points.

But the Raptors had no answer for the Cavs’ three-point shooting – the No. 2 team in the league in the regular season went 14 of 34 from beyond the arc.

The loss dropped the Raptors to 1-12 in playoff series openers, their lone victory coming in the second round against Philadelphia in 2001.

In a game of wild runs, the Raptors would trail by as little as two points last in the second quarter, and by as many as 25 late in the third. The Cavaliers led 96-74 to start the fourth quarter.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

