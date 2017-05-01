Kevin O’Leary calls on supporters to rally behind Maxime Bernier in Tory leadership race

Kevin O’Leary has already voted for Maxime Bernier to be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), and it hasn’t even been a week since he resigned from the race himself.

O’Leary, the reality TV star and former leadership candidate, made the statement Monday in a video on Twitter, saying he believes Bernier can “bring the whole country together.”

In the video, he offered his reasons for dropping out of the race: “because I want to win.”

“I don’t mean me,” he explained. “I want the party to win. I got into this race because I want to get rid of Justin Trudeau in 2019, that’s very important for Canada.”

Last week, it was announced that merger talks had begun between the O’Leary and Bernier camps.

It was also reported that O’Leary dropped out of the race because he didn’t think he could win enough support in Quebec.

He echoed that sentiment on Monday.

“I led in a couple provinces, [Bernier] was beating me big in some other ones. But at the end of the day you’re looking for the leader that can bring the whole country together and win,” O’Leary said.

The Conservative Leadership race is still going strong, with only four weeks left.

Bernier remains the frontrunner out of the 13 remaining candidates. Advanced voting has already begun for registered members of the Conservative Party, but the rest of them will go to the ballots on May 27.

O’Leary addressed his supporters directly at the end of the video, with a plea to vote for Bernier.

“Now I know some of you who were voting for me are disappointed… but I want you to think big picture: winning. That’s what matters,” he said.

“Beating Trudeau is everything.”