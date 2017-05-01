Edmonton’s Telus Field is renamed Re/Max Field

Edmonton’s river valley baseball diamond has a new name: Re/Max Field.

The real estate company has signed a three-year contract as the naming sponsor.

The future of the baseball stadium was up in the air for years as it no longer attracted the same calibre of baseball it once did.

The facility is home to the Edmonton Prospects, a collegiate summer league team competing in the Western Major Baseball League. It was built in 1995 to replace the ageing John Ducey Park, which started being used in 1935.

“What a great partner and opportunity Re/Max represents with their huge local network of agents and their long-standing investment in community projects,” Prospects’ owner Patrick Cassidy said in a news release Monday. “We couldn’t possibly think of a better partner for the ballpark and we see this agreement as something that will enhance our brand in the Metro Edmonton market.”

The city feels the partnership will have a good impact on the community too.

“As part of our commitment to advancing sport in Edmonton, we’re excited to see baseball continue to have a strong future in the city,” said Roger Jevne, Branch Manager of Community and Recreation Facilities.

“High-performance sports teams have a positive effect on communities, encouraging residents to participate in an active lifestyle. This is great news for baseball fans and for Edmonton as a whole.”

The team will play its home opener June 2.

The Prospects will try to defend their Western Division Championship after a strong finish in the 2016 season.