Job action possible over subway air quality: TTC union

The union representing 11,000 TTC workers in Toronto is warning about possible job action if management doesn’t allow workers to wear protective masks if they wish.

“It’s ludicrous,” said Kevin Morton, secretary-treasurer of ATU Local 113.

“They are afraid the public will think there is danger if an employee wears a mask,” he told Global News.

READ MORE: TTC clarifies air quality in subway system is ‘safe’ following report on high pollution levels

The statements follow the release of a video recorded by a TTC employee, which was shot inside a subway station on the Bloor-Danforth line.

The video purports to show metallic particles adhering to a magnet on a wipe cloth. The cloth was used to clean an air intake unit in the station, the employee said in the video posted on YouTube.

Last week, a university study concluded that air quality in Toronto’s subway system might be 10 times worse than the air outside. And, the report suggested it might even be as bad as the air quality in Beijing, China — a city known for consistently high pollution levels.

READ MORE: TTC operator taken off the job for refusing to remove mask after air quality report: union

Following the release of that study, TTC CEO Andy Byford called the comparison to Beijing “regrettable” and one that “caused harm to the TTC’s reputation.”

The transit authority wouldn’t comment on the video. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green insisted it doesn’t have “enough verifiable information” about its origin.

But the existence of the video has led to a scheduled meeting between union executives, its lawyers and TTC management, including Byford, on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: High levels of pollution found on TTC subway system: study

“Clean it up,” said Morton, referring to the message the union will deliver to Byford. He said the union has been complaining about air quality underground for years.

The TTC referred Global News to an Ontario Ministry of Labour ruling that the subway air was “not likely to endanger” after provincial officials investigated three work refusals by TTC subway operators and another refusal to work by a maintenance employee. The individuals all wanted to wear masks while working in the subway system.

But the union is adamant that workers should be allowed to choose to wear masks if they are concerned about their safety.

“If this is not solved, we’re going to have labour disruption. I can see it,” said Morton.