One man injured in alleged dispute in White Rock
One man was taken to hospital following an alleged dispute between several men in a White Rock rooming house Monday afternoon.
RCMP said they were called to the house around 2 p.m. and found one man injured.
He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have identified everyone involved in the incident and will continue to investigate.
No charges have been laid.
