May 1, 2017 7:44 pm
Updated: May 1, 2017 7:48 pm

One man injured in alleged dispute in White Rock

One man was taken to hospital following an alleged dispute between several men in a White Rock rooming house on May 1, 2017.

File / Global News
One man was taken to hospital following an alleged dispute between several men in a White Rock rooming house Monday afternoon.

RCMP said they were called to the house around 2 p.m. and found one man injured.

He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified everyone involved in the incident and will continue to investigate.

No charges have been laid.

