Winnipeg police searching for man wanted on 2 Canada-wide warrants

The Winnipeg police are asking for help locating a man who is the subject of two Canada-wide warrants.

Christopher Matthew Brass, 34, is wanted for numerous offences including a number of incidents where he is believed to have shot a firearm, police said.

He’s described as six feet tall, weighing around 165 lbs.

Brass is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached under any circumstance, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.