London Coun. Josh Morgan ‘considering’ mayoral run in 2018

City Coun. Josh Morgan is considering making a run for mayor against Matt Brown in 2018.

In an interview on The Craig Needles Show on AM980 on Monday, Morgan confirmed he’s interested in running citywide.

“A lot of people have asked me this question over the last little while, so that obviously causes you to think about it,” said Morgan.

“At the end of the day, when I know how best I can contribute to London and the city’s success, I will tell the answer as soon as I’ve decided.”

Morgan is currently serving his first term as councillor for Ward 7. He previously served as Brown’s campaign manager during his successful council run in 2010, but the friendship between the former political allies was affected by last year’s sex scandal between Brown and city Coun. Maureen Cassidy.

Former mayoral candidate Paul Cheng is also considering making another run in 2018.

Former police services board budget chair Paul Paolatto has also expressed interest in running for council in the next election.