Paul Cheng considering 2018 election run

Nearly two-and-a-half years after coming second in London’s 2014 mayoral race, Paul Cheng is re-emerging with an interest in the city’s bus rapid transit plan SHIFT.

In an exclusive interview with AM980’s the Andrew Lawton Show, Cheng said he was considering another run for mayor in next year’s municipal election against a unique measuring stick.

“If Matt Brown wins the Nobel Peace Prize, then all bets are off. You know he’s it. He’s definitely the guy qualified,” said Cheng. “But I don’t think he will win the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Cheng came second in London’s last election with 34.3 per cent of the vote. Mayor Matt Brown led with 57.8 per cent of the vote.

Cheng returned to work as a gas and oil consultant in Saudi Arabia for about two-and-a-half years before retiring at the age of 60. He’s been largely absent from the public eye since the defeat until appearing at a London Downtown Business Association board meeting two weeks ago about the bus rapid transit plan.

“It’s a make work project, and it’s to kill time to make someone look good,” said Cheng, admitting that transit is a big enough issue to influence whether or not he’ll put his name on the ballot.

“If the city was going great, if business was coming to London, if jobs were coming here, [if we were] thriving, [then] we’re going to Florida, we don’t need to be here. But I’m saying, ‘Nothing’s changed.'”

Paul Cheng tells @AndrewLawton he's considering running for mayor in 2018. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/okGf1WVBsa — AM980 London News (@AM980News) March 28, 2017

Reflecting on his experience in Saudi Arabia, Cheng emphasized that London is “falling behind” and needs to invest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

When asked whether he’d put his name in for councillor or for mayor, Cheng said he didn’t know, but pointed out that leadership of the city makes a powerful figure.

“His position has a lot of authority if you know how to use it. But if you’re scared, if you don’t know what it means, if you don’t know why you’re there, no matter what you are, no matter what your position, you [aren’t] going to exercise it. So if we could just leave it at that.”