‘We played with all our hearts’: Hurricanes season ends with game six loss to Pats

One of the most memorable Hurricanes seasons in recent history is over after a game six loss to the Regina Pats Sunday night. The ‘Canes jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but couldn’t hold off a relentless Regina team, as the Pats went on to win 7-4. A remarkable season cut short, as the CHL’s top team won the best of seven series four games to two.

“It’s not the way we wanted to go out obviously especially in our own rink,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “We liked out start did a lot of good things, just a couple lapses and they found a way back in, and that’s what good teams do.”

It didn’t take long for the ‘Canes to strike in game six, less than two minutes in, on the very first shot Egor Babenko beat Tyler Brown on a break to make it 1-0. It was one of three goals in the first eight minutes from the ‘Canes who looked to be on their way to a game seven back in Regina. The Pats had other ideas however, as they scored seven of the next eight goals and went on to dominate much of the game, winning 7-4.

“It was do, or die for us. It was really tough,” Hurricanes Goaltender Stuart Skinner said. “Losing the 20’s that we had, and the 19’s that we might lose. Just how much heart and hard work we put out there, all of the effort we put out day in and day out. It’s tough to say goodbye.”

‘Canes faithful roared in appreciation of the team as Hurricanes players’ saluted fans at the end of the game. Perhaps no one appreciating the moment more than the Hurricanes Captain, who played his final game with the team Sunday night.

“Knowing that was the last time being on that ice in that uniform is crazy,” said Wong fighting back tears. “It’s been the best five years of my life… Lethbirdge will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll always come back and cheer the ‘Canes on. This will always be my team, I just love this team. The guys I’ve played with past and present, it’s been an amazing honour. I’ve just loved every second of it.”

Sure, they fell short of their ultimate goal, but the Lethbridge Hurricanes have completely changed the outlook of their franchise. Remember, this was a team that was one of the worst teams in junior hockey just two years ago.

The ‘Canes were in a tail spin at the beginning of the season, but came together to go on an incredible run.

“We played with all our hearts… I just have so much pride in every single one of those guys that gave it their all,” Wong said. “From the start of the season, where we were struggling, and heads were rolling, and guys were getting shipped out, no one quit. No one was negative, no one was down, we kept working we came back and made a run. It’s just unbelievable the amount of character we had in that dressing room.”

The ‘Canes have developed a winning attitude, and they believe, a new standard too.

“I think we took so many strides in so many ways,” Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt said. “This rubber-stamped what we’ve done over the last two and a half years basically… This I believe is the new norm. Let’s not always reset back to ‘oh poor me, poor me’ I believe this is the new normal. Hopefully our young guys can take this to a whole another step.”

The Regina pats and Seattle Thunderbirds will meet in the WHL final starting Friday in Regina.