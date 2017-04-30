Five people rescued from sinking boat off Tofino coast

Five people have been pulled from the water off the coast of Tofino, according to the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC)

The group was travelling on a 28-foot catamaran fishing boat off the coast of Bartlett Island Sunday afternoon when it began to sink shortly after 1 p.m.

The JRCC said they received a distress call at 1:20 p.m. Shortly after receiving the call, all communications with the group were suddenly lost.

An aircraft and helicopter were dispatched, along with a Canadian Coast Guard ship, to search for the last known position of the vessel.

The JRCC also sent out a broadcast to any vessels in the area around Bartlett Island to search for the boat.

Melissa Kai with the JRCC said two private aircraft — Tofino Air and Atleo Air — were able to locate the vessel and the five victims.

Tofino Air sent out a lifeboat to the group within four minutes and Atleo Air helped direct rescuers to their position at around 4:50 p.m, she said.

All five victims were lifted from the water by 2:50 p.m. They were transported to Tofino Harbour and taken to waiting ambulances.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.