Global Regina, Saskatoon win 5 Prairie region RTDNA awards

Global Regina and Global Saskatoon took home some hardware this weekend as winners of the 2017 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards of excellence in the Prairie region.

The 41 winners were announced at the regional meeting in Calgary on Saturday evening. RTDNA Canada officials said the awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

“Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions,” RTDNA Canada president Ian Koenigsfest said in a press release.

“On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”

In the television category, Global Regina capitalized on four nominations while Global Saskatoon picked up the Bert Cannings Award for best newscast in a medium market.

2017 RTDNA awards:

Bert Cannings Award – best newscast (medium market)

Dave Rogers Award – short feature (small/medium market)

Global Regina: An Olympic Heart

Dave Rogers Award – long feature (small/medium market)

Global Regina: Wasted

Gord Sinclair Award – live special events

Global Regina: Decision Saskatchewan 2016

Trina McQueen Award – television news information program

Global Regina: Focus Saskatchewan

