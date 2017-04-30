No winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto 649, jackpot reaches $22 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw were: 10, 23, 26, 40, 45 & 46 with the bonus number being 12.

However, the $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Atlantic Canada.

The winning numbers for the guaranteed prize were: 99200367-04

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 3 will grow to approximately $22 million.