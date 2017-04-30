Sikh New Year celebrations take place in Toronto on Sunday, road closures in effect

Sikh New Year celebrations are taking place in Toronto on Sunday afternoon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory are all slated to be on hand for the event.

The celebrations will be kicking off at the Exhibition Place Better Living Centre at 9 a.m., with at least 100,000 people expected to be in attendance for the 39th Annual Khalsa Day Parade, which will start at 1 p.m. and make its way over to Nathan Phillips Square for 4 p.m.

A number of road closures will be in effect for the event.

Motorists and commuters should keep in mind the westbound lanes of Lake Shore will be blocked off for the parade, including northbound lanes of York Street and University Avenue.

There is also TTC subway closure on Line 1 with no service between Downsview and St. George stations, which will reopen Monday morning at 6 a.m.