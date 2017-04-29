‘90210’ star Shannen Doherty’s cancer is in remission

Shannen Doherty‘s cancer is in remission.

The star of shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed announced the news on her Instagram Friday.

“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react,” Doherty wrote in the post.

“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”

WATCH: Shannen Doherty shares her cancer struggle

But the actress also noted that she has more waiting to do.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial,” Doherty wrote.

“Reoccurences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that story with me.”

READ MORE: Shannen Doherty thanks her mom for support through breast cancer battle

Doherty, who was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2015 but revealed her illness in August of that year, has been open about her struggle with the disease.

Early last year, she broke down while talking about her illness on The Dr. Oz Show.

At the time, she said she delayed seeing a doctor after she felt a lump in her breast because she didn’t have any health insurance.

Doherty has also posted photos to her Instagram account that showed her having her head shaved while she underwent treatment.

Step 6 A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

She also revealed last year that the cancer treatment has affected her ability to have kids.

“I’m 44 and my husband and I wanted children,” she said. The couple began considering adoption, she said.

Doherty would later reveal that her breast cancer had spread to other parts of her body after she had three out of eight rounds of chemotherapy.

She said she would have to undergo radiation after that happened.

READ MORE: Shannen Doherty settles health insurance lawsuit against former manager

Doherty sued Tanner Mainstain, her management firm, in 2015, alleging that she would have been diagnosed sooner except that the company left her without any health insurance after it forgot to pay her premiums.

The actress said in court documents that, once the management firm basically fired her, she didn’t know she’d be left without insurance; she thought the company would ensure her premiums would be paid through her membership in the Screen Actors Guild.

She settled the lawsuit last year.