Alberta sees more new wells and active drilling rigs in first quarter of 2017

Alberta operators drilled twice as many wells during the first three months of this year than they did over the same time period last year.

The province said 1,199 wells were drilled during the first quarter of 2017 compared to 519 one year ago. That’s a 131 per cent increase in activity, according to industry figures.

The number of active rigs was also up.

Over the first three months, an average of 210 rigs were drilling. That’s a 101 per cent increase from 2016 levels.

The province said each active drilling rig can support 135 direct and indirect jobs.

“I’ve personally seen this boost in activity near my home in northern Alberta and the positive spinoff it’s having on the rural hotels, restaurants and hardware stores in our province,” Energy Minister Magaret McCuaig-Boyd said.

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada estimates 3,320 wells will be drilled in Alberta this year.

The association forecasts 6,680 wells will be drilled across Canada this year. That represents an increase from last year of 2,505 wells and a 60 per cent increase from the PSAC’s original 2017 forecast.

“Never under-estimate the tenacity or efficiency of the Canadian oilfield services sector,” PSAC president and CEO Mark Salkeld said.

“The drilling seasons of 2015 and 2016 were difficult to say the very least and the sector is still making adjustments to manage costs and meet growing expectations of their customers, but with some degree of confidence in $50 oil and the dramatic lowering of costs by the service sector, we are seeing increased activity levels.”