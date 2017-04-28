Man wanted after 13-year-old girl followed home into backyard: Toronto police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say followed a 13-year-old girl home into her backyard.

Police said the girl was walking her dog in the Mount Pleasant Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, when a man began to follow her.

The girl became concerned for her safety, so she went back home and walked through the backyard.

0428 16:25 Public Asst Sought In Crim Hrsmt Invst, Sec. Vid Of Man Avail https://t.co/CzMRR0HdcM — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 28, 2017

Officers said the girl told her mother what happened, and the man ran into the backyard. The girl’s mother confronted him and he left.

Police released video showing a man approaching a home. He can be seen leaving seconds later.

Investigators described the male suspect as being 20 to 25 years old and having brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white front and black pants.

Anyone with information or surveillance video in the area is being asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.