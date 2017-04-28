Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 westbound in Surrey

A multi-vehicle accident on Highway 1 just east of 176 Street is causing gridlock traffic heading toward the Port Mann Bridge.

There were roughly five ambulances on scene at around 5 p.m., with traffic backed up past 248 Street in Langley.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at 200 Street. Eastbound traffic is currently not affected by the crash.

BC Ambulance has not yet commented on any injuries.

