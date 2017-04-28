Canadian woman missing in Belize

A Canadian woman and her American companion are missing in Belize, according to friends of the pair.

Fifty-two-year-old Francesca Matus and U.S. national Drew De Voursney, 36, were last seen driving home from a bar in the town of Corozal on Tuesday night, their friend Nancy Rifenbark, who lives in Corozal, told Global News.

Matus and De Voursney were last seen leaving Scotty’s Bar and Grill around 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, Rifenbark said. Matus was having a drink with friends and saying goodbye, as she was due to catch a flight back to Canada the next day.

However, a friend who drove to Matus’ house the next morning to give her a ride to the airport found her gate locked and her vehicle missing. Matus’ friends checked with common friends, the local police station, the hospital as well as the airline, which confirmed that Matus didn’t check in for her flight.

Belizean authorities conducted air and ground searches of the area to no avail.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian citizen went missing in Belize, but wouldn’t confirm the individual’s identity. “Consular officials are providing consular assistance to the family and remain in regular contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” the spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Matus is described as 5′ 1″ tall with shoulder-length brown hair and a slim build, and was last seen wearing white, denim short pants and a white long-sleeve blouse, according to local media reports. De Voursney is 6′ 6″ tall, has a chain tattooed on his right arm and was last seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs shirt and camouflage pants.

Matus’ LinkedIn page says she is a real estate investor and property manager from the Toronto area. Friends say she has homes in both Canada and Belize.