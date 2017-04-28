‘Roseanne’ revival in the works with Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert

A revival of the popular sitcom Roseanne is in the works with some of the original cast members on board.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert will be part of the revival, according to Variety.

An eight-episode reboot of the sitcom is currently being shopped to both broadcast networks and streaming services.

Tom Werner and Bruce Helford will return as executive producers, with Barr and Gilbert joining them.

News of the reboot comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the series finale, which aired on May 20, 1997.

Fans of the family sitcom took to Twitter as soon as news of the revival spread.

A ROSANNE REBOOT YOU SAY????????????? — Nebula Lawrence (@nebulalawrence) April 28, 2017

man, rosanne is coming back?? Time to dust off my Home Improvement 2017 plot lines… — T. Tomis (@romis5) April 28, 2017

Dear God, PLEASE let this happen! Wait, I need someone bigger than God. @therealroseanne – PLEASE let this happen! https://t.co/sHpYxDqnzX — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 28, 2017

@ThatKevinSmith @therealroseanne Agreed! Huge fan who watched every ep at least 3x! On 2 conditions: 1.Eradicate any trace of that final season. 2. #LaurieMetcalf is a must! — Chad Hartley (@Futureboy2K) April 28, 2017



Story continues below Trump says being president is hard, Alex Jones lost his custody battle, and a Rosanne reunion was announced. Today is going to be a good day — GabeDinger (@GabeDinger) April 28, 2017

People on Twitter were quick to point out that Goodman’s return is particularly surprising, given that it was revealed in the series finale that his character Dan had died of a heart attack earlier.

How can a Rosanne revival work with Dan Connor dead? #SPOILER — αиgιє (@angtweetz_) April 28, 2017

I'm v confused as to how one revives Rosanne with that ending but I mean do what you want. — coq au vin diesel (@ciegill) April 28, 2017

"Dan is returning"

How? He's dead.

Is this ignoring the finale?

Is this taking place in Rosanne's imaginary world where he's alive? https://t.co/m4H7yhbe5R — James (@bob_bobbson) April 28, 2017

Are they going to ignore the terrible last episode where the entire show was revealed to be a novel Rosanne wrote and John Goodman was dead? https://t.co/8tlBun51S4 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) April 28, 2017

@cevangelista413 Wasn't it just the final season that Rosanne wrote? Something about "after Dan died, I created a world where I won the lottery?" — Arin Sang-urai (@thatarin) April 28, 2017

On her website in 2009, Barr gave her detailed take on where each of the main characters from the show would be in a possible Roseanne revival.

“Roseanne and Jackie opening the first medical marijuana dispensary in Lanford; Dan reappearing alive after faking his death; DJ being published; Mark dying in Iraq; David leaving Darlene for a woman half his age; Darlene coming out, meeting a woman and having a baby with her; Becky working at Walmart; Arnie befriending the governor of Illinois and remarrying Nancy; Bev selling a painting for $10,000; Jerry and the grandsons forming a boy band; and Bonnie being arrested for selling crack.”

Gilbert recently reunited with Goodman for a segment on her show The Talk in which they both reprised their roles from the series.

The popular sitcom ran from 1988-1997, and won 4 Emmys throughout its run.

Roseanne joins the list of recent sitcom revivals with Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, Gilmore Girls, Fuller House and The X-Files.