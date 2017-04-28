‘Roseanne’ revival in the works with Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert
A revival of the popular sitcom Roseanne is in the works with some of the original cast members on board.
Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert will be part of the revival, according to Variety.
An eight-episode reboot of the sitcom is currently being shopped to both broadcast networks and streaming services.
Tom Werner and Bruce Helford will return as executive producers, with Barr and Gilbert joining them.
News of the reboot comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the series finale, which aired on May 20, 1997.
Fans of the family sitcom took to Twitter as soon as news of the revival spread.
People on Twitter were quick to point out that Goodman’s return is particularly surprising, given that it was revealed in the series finale that his character Dan had died of a heart attack earlier.
On her website in 2009, Barr gave her detailed take on where each of the main characters from the show would be in a possible Roseanne revival.
“Roseanne and Jackie opening the first medical marijuana dispensary in Lanford; Dan reappearing alive after faking his death; DJ being published; Mark dying in Iraq; David leaving Darlene for a woman half his age; Darlene coming out, meeting a woman and having a baby with her; Becky working at Walmart; Arnie befriending the governor of Illinois and remarrying Nancy; Bev selling a painting for $10,000; Jerry and the grandsons forming a boy band; and Bonnie being arrested for selling crack.”
Gilbert recently reunited with Goodman for a segment on her show The Talk in which they both reprised their roles from the series.
The popular sitcom ran from 1988-1997, and won 4 Emmys throughout its run.
Roseanne joins the list of recent sitcom revivals with Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, Gilmore Girls, Fuller House and The X-Files.Follow @KatieScottNews
